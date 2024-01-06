Well, after three seasons in Madison, the one-time legacy recruit is coming back home to Penn State.

Rucci, like Fleming, is a Pennsylvania native and a former five-star prospect. Rucci, the son of ex-Nittany Lion Todd Rucci, appeared to be a Penn State lean for most of his recruitment. However, he would end up following his brother Hayden to Madison to play for the Badgers instead.

For as much handwringing as some Penn State fans may have had when the transfer portal first opened, the Nittany Lions are now starting to roll. After adding former five-star wide receiver Julian Fleming the Nittany Lions have struck again with a former five-star recruit. This time, they addressed their need at offensive tackle with the addition of Wisconsin transfer Nolan Rucci .

After redshirting in 2021, Rucci made his collegiate debut with the Badgers in 2022 playing in three games as a redshirt freshman. Rucci spent the 2023 season backing up Jack Nelson at left tackle.

Rucci was viewed by many in Madison as the left tackle of the future. However, when Nelson announced his intentions to return to Wisconsin for the 2024 season Rucci's path to playing time became murkier.

The 6-foot-8, 310-pound Rucci will arrive in Happy Valley with two years of eligibility remaining. It is not a guarantee that he will start for the Nittany Lions in the fall, but he should compete with Drew Shelton, Jven Williams, and Anthony Donkoh for a starting tackle job. Adding Rucci also makes it more likely that Penn State can keep JB Nelson inside at guard where he is best suited to play.

Penn State has now addressed needs at placekicker, wide receiver, and offensive tackle via the transfer portal. We also continue to feel very good about where Penn State stands with Georgia transfer cornerback, and former top 50 prospect, A.J. Harris.

The Nittany Lions will continue to look for another wide receiver. Otherwise, odds are, they will be pretty content with their transfer portal class.