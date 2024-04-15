Lambert-Smith signed with the Nittany Lions as part of the 2020 recruiting cycle, picking the Nittany Lions over offers from Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (FL), Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and others.

Penn State starting wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith is no longer with the program, the fifth-year wide receiver entered the transfer portal on Monday afternoon after not appearing at practice last week or in the program's annual Blue White Game this past Saturday.

In his four seasons with the program, the Virginia native played in 48 games including each of the last 39 games over the past three seasons.

In those 48 games, the former-four star prospect recorded 126 receptions for 1,721 yards and 11 touchdowns. In 2023, he finished with a career best 53 receptions for 673 yards and four scores, though notably he was quiet in the program's final four games with two receptions.

Following the 2023 season, James Franklin and his coaching staff addressed their needs in the wide receiver room by adding former five-star prospect Julian Fleming, a Catawissa, Pennsylvania native. Fleming, originally a member of the 2019 recruiting cycle, signed with the Ohio State Buckeyes out of Southern Columbia, choosing the Buckeyes over the Nittany Lions and others.

With Lambert-Smith's departure, the Nittany Lions wide receiver room will be left with redshirt junior Harrison Wallace III and the aforementioned Fleming as its likely top receivers entering the 2024 season. The Nittany Lions will also look for redshirt junior LIam Clifford, junior Omari Evans, redshirt sophomore Kaden Saunders, and senior Malik McClain to all take the next step in their individual developments over the remainder of this offseason, heading into fall camp.