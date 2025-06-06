Penn State Football Lands 2026 St. Frances Academy DB Amauri Polydor

The three-star cornerback chose Penn State chose the Nittany Lions primarily over Michigan State, but also held offers from Indiana, Maryland, South Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia. He was originally slated to visit Michigan State next weekend.

Penn State has its first commitment of the weekend. On Friday, shortly after starting off his official visit with the Nittany Lions, St. Frances Academy standout cornerback Amauri Polydor announced his commitment.

Polydor is commitment No. 19 for Penn State in their 2026 recruiting class and the third cornerback joining New Jersey standout Julian Peterson and Virginia prospect Jaziel Hart. He is also the second commitment of the month for the Nittany Lions, joining Michigan offensive lineman Benjamin Eziuka, who committed to the program earlier this week.

Notably, St. Francse Academy in Baltimore is a school that Penn State has long looked to get into over the last decade plus was unsuccessfully able to do so. If Polydor signs with the Nittany Lions in December, he'll be the first prospect from the Baltimore area powerhouse to sign with th program.