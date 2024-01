On Saturday, Penn State fell to the Ole Miss Rebels 38-25 in the 2023 Peach Bowl to end their 2023 season with a 10-3 record. It would be best described as a discouring loss for the Nittany Lions who entered the game looking to create similar momentum heading into the 2024 as they did a year ago in the Rose Bowl.

Despite the loss, however, there were several bright spots for the Nittany Lions in the game.