It's always a cool experience when brothers get the opportunity to play high school sports together. What's even more special is having the opportunity to then both be recruited by the elites in college football as well.

That unique opportunity is playing out in Findlay, Ohio with two brothers going through this exact scenario, Luke Montgomery and Ryan Montgomery.

Luke, a 2023 prospect is a versatile lineman with the athleticism to play on either side of the ball. Ryan, a 2025 prospect, is a quarterback and already has the attention of more than a few of the top quarterback "gurus" in the nation.

Sign up for PSU-Rivals premium and get your first year for $20.21!