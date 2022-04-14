Bucknell transfer wing Andrew Funk commits to Penn State

Bucknell transfer wing Andrew Funk has announced that he has committed to Penn State Basketball via social media.

The 6-foot-2 point guard is a Warrington, Pennsylvania native attended Archbishop Wood for high school before signing on with the Bucknell Bison.

This past season with the Bison was his fourth year in the program and he averaged 17.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, while shooting 43.2% from the field and 36.3% from three last season.

"One last ride. Happy Valley let's get it," Funk said via Twitter.