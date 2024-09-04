Penn State Football (1-0) is set for its home-opener against a rising team in the MAC, as the Bowling Green Falcons (1-0) come to Beaver Stadium. This comes on the heels of the Nittany Lions going into Morgantown and beating West Virginia 34-12 to start the season off on the right foot last week. Happy Valley Insider takes a closer look at the Falcons by the numbers, ahead of Saturday's matchup.

Scot Loeffler and company were in the bottom half of college football in scoring offense a season ago, scoring just 26.2 points per game while having their best season in nearly a decade.

The main core of the Falcons offense is now back for another round, led by quarterback Connor Bazelak. The sixth-year senior spent time at both Missouri and Indiana before getting another opportunity with Bowling Green, which has yielded mixed results. Bazelak threw for less than 2,000 yards, with 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2023, but got off to an efficient start in 2024, throwing for 168 yards on 68% completion in the Falcons' win over Fordham last week.

While Bazelak provides a veteran presence under center, his receiving corps has more questions than answers. Leading receiver and one of the top tight ends in the MAC, Harold Fannin Jr. is back and provides a reliable target in the pass game, coming off a season in which he tallied 44 catches for 623 yards and six scores. Bowling Green's next four leading receivers have all left the program, however.

The tandem of Jamal Johnson and Auburn transfer Malcolm Johnson Jr. are Bowling Green's top receivers, outside of Fannin. Johnson and Johnson combined for 10 catches for 121 yards in last Saturday's victory over Fordham. The likes of Finn Hogan and Jaylon Tillman will also factor into the rotation, but both were quiet in week one.

Bowling Green's strength, or so it would appear after one week, is the run game led by Terion Stewart. The junior tailback led the Falcons with 762 yards and eight scores on the ground in nine games a year ago, and got off to a hot start in 2024, rushing for 161 yards and three touchdowns in week one. Stewart leads the pack as Bowling Green, again after just one game, has a top 10 rushing attack in the country, with 305 yards against Fordham.

Penn State's stellar defense, one that held West Virginia's explosive attack to just 85 yards on a 2.3 average, should bring the Falcons back down the Earth after running all over their FCS opponent.