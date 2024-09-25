Penn State (3-0) opens up Big Ten play on Saturday night, when a red-hot Illinois (4-0) team comes to Beaver Stadium. The Fighting Illini are off to their best start since 2011 and have already knocked off two ranked opponents early in the season. Happy Valley Insider takes a closer look at Illinois by the numbers, heading into Saturday's clash.



Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL21iSURqMXdOcFlVP3NpPVB1ZHdUN2dXTzFBUGNBNTM/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Offense:

The Illini have found there groove offensively early in 2024, behind the much improved play by signal caller Luke Altmyer. The redshirt junior quarterback struggled through an up-and-down debut campaign in the Big Ten a year ago, but has taken steps across the board to become one of the most productive passers in the conference this year. Altmyer leads the Big Ten in touchdown passes with 10, while having no interceptions, with 862 yards and is completing 71.4% of his passes, which is sixth in the conference thus far. Headlining his group of weapons on the outside is one of the top wide receiver duos in the Big Ten, between Zakhari Franklin and Pat Bryant. Franklin, a transfer from Ole Miss, has 21 catches for 243 yards through four games, but is the current active FBS receiving leader with 287 receptions for 3,629 yards and 38 scores since 2019. Bryant has burst onto the scene and is enjoying a breakout campaign in Champaign, hauling in 20 passes for 309 yards and a Big Ten-leading six touchdown receptions. No other Illini has more than six receptions or 100 yards this season, as Franklin and Bryant remain the top two threats on the outside for Penn State to tangle with. The Illini ground game has been effective as well, serving as a reliable compliment to Luke Altmyer's aerial attack. Behind starter Kaden Feagin, the Illini are averaging just north of 155 yards per game, which ranks 73rd in the nation. The group does have some depth, however, as Josh McCray, Ca'Lil Valentine and Aidan Laughery have all eclipsed 100 yards for the season. Illinois has improved its points per game average every season since 2020 and that trend has continued early in 2024, with the Illini scoring 32.2 per game through four outings thus far. That mark is good for 51st in the nation and fifth in the Big Ten.

Defense:

Behind Illinois' surge this season has been the resurgence of a stellar defense in Champaign. Two years ago, the Illini had arguably the top defense in all of college football, but took a step back in 2023 after losing loads of NFL talent and their defensive coordinator Ryan Walters. Second year defensive coordinator Aaron Henry has the Illini in the top 15 for scoring defense, allowing just over 12 points per game, while playing the likes of Kansas and Nebraska. The unit is also surrendering only 232 yards per game, which puts them 32nd in the country through four games. The biggest battle for Penn State's offense against Illinois could be the ground game, however. The Illini have held opponents to 104 rushing yards per game, keeping both Kansas and Nebraska under 80 yards in their respective matchups. It will be the toughest test to date for a Nittany Lion rushing attack that is top ten in the country, with 255 yards per game and six scores on the ground, behind Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. Defending the passing game has been a slightly harder endeavor for the Illini, who are still in the top 50 in yards allowed per game with 188, which was inflated after last week's win over Nebraska. This Illini defense is the best Penn State has played to date and will be the first real test for Andy Kotelnicki's new offense in Happy Valley.

Special teams: