By The Numbers: Maryland Terrapins

Penn State aims to reach 11 wins for the fifth time under James Franklin and a reeling Maryland team stands in the way of that quest. Mike Locksley and company have dropped four straight to come into the final week of the regular season at 4-7. Happy Valley Insider takes a closer look at the Terrapins by the numbers, ahead of Saturday's Senior Day matchup for the Nittany Lions.

Offense:

Maryland, known for its offensive firepower under Mike Locksley, has taken a step back in 2024. For the first time since 2020, the Terrapins are averaging less than 28.2 points per game and are 90th in the country in scoring, as well as 10th in the Big Ten. With Taulia Tagovailoa gone, Billy Edwards Jr. stepped in as starting quarterback and has actually been one of the Big Ten's more productive signal callers. He is second to only Dillon Gabriel in passing in the conference, with 2,881 yards, while sitting eighth in passing touchdowns (15) and has the fifth-most interceptions with nine. He's also added five touchdowns and 148 yards on the ground, as a sneaky athletic signal caller. Edwards has been banged up this season, leaving his status for Saturday in question. Should he be unable to go, backup MJ Morris would be the starter for Locksley and company. Morris, in little action, is completing 59% of his passes he 238 yards and four touchdowns this season. Whichever quarterback is under center, they will have one of the Big Ten's best receivers to throw to in Tai Felton. The senior pass catcher leads the conference in receptions (92), receiving yards (1,097) and touchdowns (nine) through 11 games this season. His yards and catches are also good for top five in all of college football, while his nine scores are tied for 11th in the country. The future NFL Draft pick is flanked by Kaden Prather and Octavian Smith Jr. to make up Maryland's starting unit at wide receiver. Prather is the most reliable outside of Felton, having 55 catches for 599 yards and three scores. Smith has also pitched in with 30 grabs for 315 yards and two touchdowns. Tight ends Dylan Wade and Preston Howard split time as well, hauling in a combined 49 catches for 534 yards and two touchdowns, but Wade has been the more effective of the two, leading the way with 357 yards this season. As has been the case with Maryland under Locksley, the run game has been lackluster in 2024, mostly due to a pass heavy approach. Roman Hembry leads the fourth-worst rushing attack in the conference, with 543 yards and six touchdowns this season. Nolan Ray and Colby McDonald have gotten touches in reserve, but Hembry is the "bell cow" back for the Terrapins' offense.

Offensive Starter Pro Football Focus Grades Players are in order of overall offensive grade. Player Position Grade Notable Grade Snaps Billy Edwards QB 79.6 PASS: 75.4 744 Tai Felton WR 78.5 RECV: 80.9 726 Roman Hembry RB 70.6 RUN: 73.2 512 Kaden Prather WR 62.9 RECV: 62.5 733 Dylan Wade TE 62.1 RECV: 65.1 417 Marcus Dumervil LT 61.8 PBLK: 56.5 225 Josh Kaltenberger C 60.4 PBLK: 67.4 747 Alan Herron RT 59.4 PBLK: 52.2 738 Isaac Bunyun LG 51.4 RBLK: 51.3 605 Aliou Bah RG 51.2 RBLK: 46.6 773 Octavian Smith Jr. WR 49.6 PASS: 52.6 578

Defense:

The Maryland defense has been one of the worst in the conference this season, marking another step back for the program this fall. After being in the top 50 of scoring defense the last two seasons, the Terrapins are 96th this season, surrendering 29.2 points per game, which is also 17th in the Big Ten. Not only have opponents scored at will, the Terrapins are also 16th in total defense in the Big Ten, giving up 375.0 yards per game. At the root of that is a 17th ranked pass defense in the conference, allowing 245.7 yards per game. The Terrapins have allowed 320 yards or more on four occasions, against Minnesota, USC, Indiana and Michigan State. Against the Big Ten's worst passing offenses have struggled against the Terrapins, but against better aerial attacks, Maryland has been in trouble. Starting cornerbacks Glendon Miller and Perry Fisher are allowing opposing quarterbacks to have a combined average NFL passer rating against, with a 110.6 mark. They have allowed seven touchdowns and nearly 800 yards between the two. On the flip side, the run defense of the Terrapins has been slightly better, but has still been exposed of late. Across their four game losing streak, they are allowing 175.7 yards per game on the ground and six scores. The last of which was a season-worst 268 yards by Kaleb Johnson and the Iowa run game last week. Linebacker Caleb Wheatland and edge rusher Kellan Wyatt have been the most disruptive defenders in the front seven, each having seven tackles for loss, while having seven combined sacks to pace the defense. Getting to the quarterback has been an issue for the Terrapins as a whole, however, ranking dead last in the conference with just 14 sacks this season. That mark is also 122nd in the nation, ahead of just one Power 4 defense, Mississippi State.

Defensive Starter Pro Football Focus Grades Players are in order of overall defensive grade. Player Position Grade Notable Grade Snaps Donnell Brown DL 76.9 RDEF: 79.1 316 Kellan Wyatt EDGE 75.9 RDEF: 78.0 405 Caleb Wheatland LB 71.4 TACK: 37.1 446 Tommy Akingbesote DL 71.2 RDEF: 73.8 495 Jordan Phillips DL 70.4 RDEF: 70.6 492 Jalen Huskey SS 68.5 RDEF: 73.1 506 Glendon Miller CB 68.3 COV: 67.0 503 Dante Trader Jr. SS 67.9 TACK: 89.0 497 Ruben Hyppolite II LB 66.1 PRSH: 70.1 455 Perry Fisher CB 56.9 COV: 55.8 491

