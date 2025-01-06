By The Numbers: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The Penn State Nittany Lions continue their quest for a national title on Thursday, traveling to Miami to take on Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl and College Football Playoff semifinal round. James Franklin and company are now tasked with taking down a soaring team in the Fighting Irish to cement their place in the National Championship Game. Happy Valley Insider takes a closer look at Notre Dame by the numbers, ahead of Thursday's clash.

Offense:

The Fighting Irish offense has been one of the tops in the nation this season, ranking fourth in points per game with 37.7, the program's tenth straight year surpassing 30 or more points per game dating back to 2014. That success has run through the backfield in South Bend, with the running back duo of Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price leading the charge, as well as dual-threat quarterback Riley Leonard. That trio guides a rushing attack that averages 217.5 yards and three touchdowns per game this season, the former of which ranks 11th in the nation. Love is the lead back, having 1,076 yards and 16 touchdowns, while averaging 7.3 yards per attempt. Leonard and Price aren't too far behind, with 1,551 yards and 22 touchdowns on the ground between the two, with Leonard accounting for 15 of those scores via the ground. Notre Dame is also in the top four nationally in runs of 30+, 40+, 50+, 60+ and 70+ this season, with 46 rushes of 30 yards or more. Those numbers have taken a hit in recent weeks, as Notre Dame has rushed for 173.5 yards per game against Indiana and Georgia, with two total touchdowns on the ground. Penn State enters Thursday surrendering 100.9 rushing yards per game, making for a strength on strength battle in the trenches against the Fighting Irish. The passing attack of the Fighting Irish has played second fiddle to the ground game, with Notre Dame averaging 189.1 yards through the air this season. Leonard has thrown for 2,393 yards and 18 touchdowns to only six interceptions in his first season with the program. The Fighting Irish have four main pass catchers in the rotation, with receiver Beaux Collins leading the charge. The Clemson transfers leads the team with 37 catches, 458 yards and three touchdowns this season. Notre Dame also has Jaden Greathouse and Jordan Faison, who have a combined 684 yards and two touchdowns. Not to mention tight end Mitchell Evans, who has 34 catches, 311 yards and three touchdowns as well. There has been a lack of explosive plays in the pass game for the Fighting Irish, having the fourth fewest plays of 30 yards or more through the air this season with just nine.

Offensive Starter Pro Football Focus Grades Players are in order of overall offensive grade. Player Position Grade Snaps Jeremiyah Love RB 91.6 392 Riley Leonard QB 83.1 815 Aamil Wagner RT 80.4 835 Pat Coogan C 72.4 72.4 Jordan Faison WR 71.5 321 Rocco Spindler RG 70.6 662 Jaden Greathouse WR 70.0 377 Billy Schrauth LG 69.0 562 Mitchell Evans TE 63.6 448 Anthonie Knapp LT 62.7 829 Beaux Collins WR 58.5 612

Defense:

Notre Dame has long been a program that produces elite defenses, and 2024 was no different for Marcus Freeman and company. The Fighting Irish are second in the nation, allowing only 13.6 points per game this season. Only Louisville (24) and USC (35) have scored more than 17 points on Notre Dame this season, while the Fighting Irish have kept high scoring offenses like Texas A&M, Indiana, Georgia, Army, and Navy to their season average. That includes keeping Georgia and Indiana to 27 total points over the last two games in the College Football Playoff. Behind that defensive success is an elite pass defense with a star studded secondary leading the charge. Cornerbacks Leonard Moore and Jordan Clark, as well as safeties Xavier Watts and Adon Shuler have helped limited the opposition to 167.4 yards per game through the air, fifth-best in the country. That group is also fourth in the nation in interceptions with 18, including an FBS-best five interceptions returned for touchdowns. Watts and Adon Shuler have combined for half of those interceptions, serving as ball-hawking safeties for Marcus Freeman and company. The run defense of the Fighting Irish has been stellar as well, ranking 34th in the nation, giving up 127.9 yards per game and 11 rushing touchdowns, which is tied for ninth in the country this season. The linebacker duo of Drayk Bowen and Jack Kiser have loomed large in that regard, with a combined 137 tackles and eight tackles for loss. The Fighting Irish's top front seven defender is set to be absent, however, as Rylie Mills suffered a season-ending injury against Indiana. Even while playing the likes of Ohio State, Oregon, Boise State and SMU, no defense of a Penn State opponent has been better than Notre Dame. That provides Andy Kotelnicki with his toughest test to date as offensive coordinator for the Nittany Lions.

Defensive Starter Pro Football Focus Grades Players are in order of overall defensive grade. Player Position Grade Snaps Leonard Moore CB 88.7 606 Xavier Watts S 87.2 839 Jack Kiser LB 80.2 560 Jordan Clark CB 79.4 594 Drayk Bowen LB 77.0 509 Adon Shuler S 74.8 666 RJ Oben DE 74.8 331 Howard Cross III DT 72.0 470 Jaylen Sneed LB 70.6 383 Christian Gray CB 70.6 666 Gabriel Rubio DT 70.5 216 Joshua Burnham DE 65.6 393

Special teams: