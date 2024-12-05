By The Numbers: Oregon Ducks

(Photo by © Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The Penn State Nittany Lions prepare to head to Indianapolis to take on the No. 1-ranked Oregon Ducks, with a Big Ten Championship on the line in Lucas Oil Stadium. The Nittany Lions will be looking for their second Big Ten title under James Franklin, but will have to conquer an undefeated Oregon team to do so. Happy Valley Insider takes a closer look at the Ducks by the numbers, ahead of Saturday's Big Ten Championship Game clash.

Offense:

When Oregon brought Dillon Gabriel into the fold from the transfer portal last off-season, this was the type of offense Dan Lanning was expecting to have in Eugene. One of the most productive signal callers in FBS history has been as advertised for the Ducks, leading one of the top attacks in the nation. Oregon is 15th in total offense (448 yard per game) and 20th in scoring offense (35.2 points per game) this season, while ranking in the top three in both categories in the Big Ten heading into Saturday night. Gabriel has been a big reason why. He leads the conference in passing yards with 3,275, while having 24 touchdowns to six interceptions this season. He is also 10th in the nation in passing yards through 12 games. The weapons on the outside have also been beneficial to the stellar signal caller, who has his pick at several deadly options to get the football to. The Ducks have three elite wide receivers in Tez Johnson, Evan Stewart and Traeshon Holden, all of which have 581 yards or more through the air this season. Johnson and Stewart have each eclipsed 600 yards and have combined for 14 touchdowns on the year, with Johnson pacing the group with 67 catches for 685 yards and nine scores this season. Tight end Terrance Ferguson has also been a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses, hauling in 35 catches for 490 yards and two touchdowns himself. All four of Gabriel's go-to target earned All-Big Ten honors earlier this week, while Gabriel laid claim to a First Team All-Big Ten distinction during his first and only year in the conference. The run game has also been stellar for the Ducks, behind the legs of Jordan James and Noah Whittington. James is the lead back of the group, rushing for 1,166 yards and 13 touchdowns on 206 attempts, while the backup Whittington had 455 yards and five scores serving in a complimentary role. The tandem makes up the number two rushing offense in the conference, averaging 177 yards per game during Big Ten play.

Offensive Starter Pro Football Focus Grades Players are in order of overall offensive grade. Player Position Grade Snaps Dillon Gabriel QB 90.2 798 Joedan James RB 87.3 492 Tez Johnson WR 82.5 473 Josh Conerly Jr. LT 78.0 818 Ajani Cornelius RT 73.9 819 Terrance Ferguson TE 73.7 458 Ipani Laloulu C 70.1 823 Nishad Strother LG 67.4 708 Evan Stewart WR 66.6 636 Traeshon Holden WR 63.4 545 Dave Luli RG 56.3 126

Defense:

For as stellar as the offense has been, the defensive efforts in Eugene have been just as good. The Ducks are surrendering just 16.2 points per game this season, a number that dips to 14.7 points allowed during Big Ten play, marking one of the top units in the conference and all of college football. Linebacker Bryce Boettcher is the heart and soul of the unit, leading the group with 80 total tackles, while also having seven tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. He is Oregon's highest-rated defender according to Pro Football Focus, holding a 90.6 overall grade, as well as an 83.7 run defense grade. The Ducks have allowed 112.2 rushing yards per game, which ranked seventh in the conference during the regular season, an effort that was headed by a pair of talented interior defenders. Derrick Harmin and Jamaree Caldwell both have PFF defensive grades of 80+ and have combined for 13 tackles for loss from the trenches. Oregon also has a pair of elite pass rushers on both edges that have contributed to much of its success, where the Ducks lead the Big Ten wit 39.0 sacks this season. Matayo Uiagelelei and Jordan Burch have accounted for 24 tackles for loss and 19.0 sacks this season, the top duo in the conference in sacks. That has helped Oregon hold teams to just 171.5 passing yards per game, which ranks fourth in the conference through the regular season. Cornerbacks Jabbar Muhammad and Nikko Reed have been a large part in that, holding opposing quarterbacks to a combined 51% completion percentage when targeted in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus.

Defensive Starter Pro Football Focus Grades Players are in order of overall defensive grade. Player Position Grade Snaps Bryce Boettcher LB 90.6 384 Derrick Harmin DL 83.1 486 Jamaree Caldwell DL 80.2 432 Jordan Bunch EDGE 79.0 323 Matayo Uiagalelei EDGE 77.8 509 Jabbar Muhammad CB 75.6 618 Teitum Tuioti EDGE 75.5 516 Nikko Reed CB 75.5 485 Jeffrey Bassa LB 74.4 478 Tysheem Johnson S 74.2 683

Special teams: