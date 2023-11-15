By The Numbers: Rutgers Scarlet Knights Football
James Franklin and the Nittany Lions are preparing for a bounce back performance against Rutgers on this weekend on the heels of a defeat at the hands of Michigan. Penn State will go through Senior Day festivities in Beaver Stadium Saturday and will look to extend its winning streak to 17 games over the Scarlet Knights.
Happy Valley Insider dives into Greg Schiano and Rutgers by the numbers ahead of the Big Ten East battle.
Offense:
Coming into the year, Rutgers had been one of the worst offensive teams in the country in recent memory, scoring more than 20 points per game just once since 2016 prior to this season. The Scarlet Knights have improved on that mark (24.1 points per game) in 2023, which is fifth-best in the Big Ten through ten outings.
However, that number has been on a steady decline during conference play. The Scarlet Knights are scoring 16.9 points per game against Big Ten opponents and just 9.0 points in their four losses.
Offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca has been behind that effort during his first season in his second stint with the Scarlet Knights this season. Ciarrocca has utilized a more run heavy approach in Piscataway, which has been one of the best in the conference. Rutgers is fourth in the Big Ten with 169.9 yards per game on the ground behind star running back Kyle Monangai and dual-threat quarterback Gavin Wimsatt.
Monangai has enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2023, rushing for 942 yards, which is leading the Big Ten by nearly 150 yards over Michigan's Blake Corum, and has seven touchdowns. When Monangai goes, the Rutgers offense goes. The junior tailback has been the go-to option for Greg Schiano and that won't change moving forward. Wimsatt has also been effective with his legs, rushing for 409 yards (second most among Big Ten quarterback) and seven scores (leads Big Ten quarterbacks).
It will be a battle of strength on strength against a Penn State defense that allows a Big Ten best 77.2 yards per game on the ground. When the Scarlet Knights can't run the football, they've had their worst games, evident by their 58.3 per game in losses to Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa.
The second year starter Wimsatt has been less than stellar with his arm, however. He has the second lowest completion percentage (48.2%) among eligible Big Ten signal caller and is 10th in yards per game. Wimsatt is also completing just 34% of his passes that travel 10+ yards in the air (93 attempts). If Penn State forces Wimsatt beat them with his arm, it will bode well for the Nittany Lions' defense.
Rutgers also has just two pass catchers who have eclipsed 200 receiving yards on the season, Christian Dremel and JaQuae Jackson. The wide receiver duo has combined for 50 catches for 721 yards and four touchdowns on the season.
Tight end Johnny Langan, who James Franklin identified as someone who is playing well for Rutgers, has 14 receptions for 121 yards on the season. 2023 has not been kind to Scarlet Knight pass catchers to say the least.
Despite those shortcomings through the air, Rutgers has allowed the fewest sacks in the Big Ten and seventh-fewest in the country with nine through ten games. Schiano's big men up front have done a stellar job this season.
Defense:
During James Franklin's weekly Monday press conference, the Nittany Lions' head coach was very complimentary of Rutgers defense under coordinator Joe Harasymiak.
"It's year two for him, and their numbers really dramatically increased, really kind of across the board. Playing really good defense. They make you earn everything. They do a great job limiting explosive plays both in the run and pass," Franklin said.
That is evident by the Scarlet Knights' numbers this season, starting with allowing 18.3 points per game, which is a mark that is good for sixth in the Big Ten and 19th in the country. That number has risen slightly in Big Ten play, largely due to matchups against Michigan and Ohio State, which saw those undefeated teams drop a combined 66 points in those two games.
Drew Allar and the Penn State pass catchers will have their work cut out for them against a great passing defense in the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers is allowing 166.2 yards per game and the sixth fewest touchdowns through the air in the Big Ten this season. Rutgers also has seven interceptions, being led by defensive back Max Melton with two.
That stellar play is headlined by cornerback Robert Longerbeam, who has held opposing quarterbacks to a 47% completion percentage when being the primary defender in coverage and has the best coverage grade of any Scarlet Knight cornerback this season.
Rutgers' front has also been much improved in 2023, allowing almost 20 yards less per game on the ground from a season ago, and have held opponents to eight rushing touchdowns compared to 23 in 2022.
Defensive end Aaron Lewis has been a difference maker in the trenches for Schiano's defense and is tied for the team lead with three sacks and tied for second with five tackles for loss. Linebackers Deion Jennings and Mohamed Toure have also played key roles in Rutgers' defense this season, combining for 142 total tackles, 7.5 sacks for loss and 2.5 sacks.
Penn State hung 55 points on the Scarlet Knights last season, but this is a different defense in 2023, which will be a challenge for a Nittany Lions offense that is undergoing a change with offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich being fire on Sunday.
Special Teams:
Headlining the special teams unit, which is head coach Greg Schiano's calling card, is kicker Jai Patel. The sophomore is tied for second in field goal percentage in the conference, going 11-13 so far this season with a long of 51. Patel is also 26-27 on extra point attempts.
Aussie punter Flynn Appleby has the second-lowest yards per punt average in the conference at 39.7, but does have 16 punts inside the 20 yard line this season.
In the return game, Rutgers hasn't had very many opportunities to impact the game on kickoffs. The Scarlet Knight have just three returns on the year, but Rashad Rochelle has 110 yards on two returns himself, so expect the Nittany Lions to try and keep it away from the explosive sophomore receiver.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board