James Franklin and the Nittany Lions are preparing for a bounce back performance against Rutgers on this weekend on the heels of a defeat at the hands of Michigan . Penn State will go through Senior Day festivities in Beaver Stadium Saturday and will look to extend its winning streak to 17 games over the Scarlet Knights.

Coming into the year, Rutgers had been one of the worst offensive teams in the country in recent memory, scoring more than 20 points per game just once since 2016 prior to this season. The Scarlet Knights have improved on that mark (24.1 points per game) in 2023, which is fifth-best in the Big Ten through ten outings.

However, that number has been on a steady decline during conference play. The Scarlet Knights are scoring 16.9 points per game against Big Ten opponents and just 9.0 points in their four losses.

Offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca has been behind that effort during his first season in his second stint with the Scarlet Knights this season. Ciarrocca has utilized a more run heavy approach in Piscataway, which has been one of the best in the conference. Rutgers is fourth in the Big Ten with 169.9 yards per game on the ground behind star running back Kyle Monangai and dual-threat quarterback Gavin Wimsatt.

Monangai has enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2023, rushing for 942 yards, which is leading the Big Ten by nearly 150 yards over Michigan's Blake Corum, and has seven touchdowns. When Monangai goes, the Rutgers offense goes. The junior tailback has been the go-to option for Greg Schiano and that won't change moving forward. Wimsatt has also been effective with his legs, rushing for 409 yards (second most among Big Ten quarterback) and seven scores (leads Big Ten quarterbacks).

It will be a battle of strength on strength against a Penn State defense that allows a Big Ten best 77.2 yards per game on the ground. When the Scarlet Knights can't run the football, they've had their worst games, evident by their 58.3 per game in losses to Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa.

The second year starter Wimsatt has been less than stellar with his arm, however. He has the second lowest completion percentage (48.2%) among eligible Big Ten signal caller and is 10th in yards per game. Wimsatt is also completing just 34% of his passes that travel 10+ yards in the air (93 attempts). If Penn State forces Wimsatt beat them with his arm, it will bode well for the Nittany Lions' defense.

Rutgers also has just two pass catchers who have eclipsed 200 receiving yards on the season, Christian Dremel and JaQuae Jackson. The wide receiver duo has combined for 50 catches for 721 yards and four touchdowns on the season.

Tight end Johnny Langan, who James Franklin identified as someone who is playing well for Rutgers, has 14 receptions for 121 yards on the season. 2023 has not been kind to Scarlet Knight pass catchers to say the least.

Despite those shortcomings through the air, Rutgers has allowed the fewest sacks in the Big Ten and seventh-fewest in the country with nine through ten games. Schiano's big men up front have done a stellar job this season.