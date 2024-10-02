As game week rolls along in State College, Happy Valley Insider takes a closer look at the UCLA ahead of Penn State's matchup with the Bruins on Saturday afternoon. First year head coach DeShaun Foster has gone through a rocky start to his tenure in Los Angeles, as the Bruins are one of just two 1-3 teams in the Big Ten, along with Purdue. UCLA have won eight or more games and were ranked in each of the last three seasons, but that was under the direction of now Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. Foster and company look to be taking a step back in 2024 and the numbers behind the Bruins reflect the slow start.

Offense:

The offense has been a massive struggle through four games, averaging just 14.8 points per game, which is dead last in the Big Ten and the second worst mark among Power 4 teams to only Houston. The play of Ethan Garbers has been a big part in those shortcomings. The Bruins' signal caller is 12th in the Big Ten in passing yards per game this season with 202, while being 15th among starters with three touchdown passes and second in the conference with six interceptions. Garbers was the most productive quarterback for UCLA a year ago, but has stumbled out of the gates. Garbers has also been pressured more than any other quarterback in the Big Ten, as UCLA has allowed a Big Ten-worst 12 sacks in just four games, including four a week ago. That may be a moot point, however, as Garbers is questionable for Saturday's game. If Garbers is unable to go, redshirt sophomore Justyn Martin would be the starter for the Bruins. In his first extended action last game against Oregon, Martin was 1-4 passing for seven yards. Either quarterback will look two a pair of pass catchers as their main targets in leading receiver and Notre Dame transfer receiver Rico Flores Jr. and tight end Moliki Matavao. Flores and Matavao are the only players with 100 or more receiving yards on the season, with Flores pacing the group with 12 catches for 187 yards and a score. The Bruins also have sophomore Kwazi Gilmer, senior Logan Loya and junior J. Michael Sturdivant as receivers in the primary rotation. While Garbers has struggled, the UCLA run game is perhaps the biggest reason for the offensive woes. The Bruins are averaging just 57 yards per game on the ground, which is second-worst in all of FBS, one spot below previous Penn State opponent, Kent State. Returning junior TJ Harden was the team's second-leading rusher a year ago, but has 125 yards on just a 3.0 per carry average as the lead back in 2024. Michigan State transfer Jalen Berger and sixth-year senior Keegan Jones have combined for 15 carries for 96 yards as backups.

Defense:

A defense that lost a lot of contributors over the off-season, including Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year Laiatu Latu, has also struggled to slow opposing offense this year. The Bruins have surrendered over 30 points per game, which is second-worst in the Big Ten and 105th in the nation. While UCLA hasn't been able to run the ball offensively, they've actually be respectable against the run in their own right, having the 34th ranked run defense in the country, holding teams to 107 yards per game on the ground. It has been the secondary that has been the root of the Bruins' defensive woes to start the season. They are allowing 291 passing yards per game, which is third worst in the conference behind Maryland and Michigan, as well as 126th in the country. Only seven teams in the nation have surrendered more passing touchdowns than the Bruins' 11 through four games. Over the last three games against Indiana, LSU and Oregon, the Bruins have allowed ten of those touchdown passes to just one interception, en route to giving up 34 or more points in each contest. Getting after the quarterback has also been a big issue for UCLA without Latu and fellow departing impact edge rusher Gabriel Murphy. The Bruins have just five sacks on the year, which is again second-worst in the Big Ten and tied for 105th in the country. Five UCLA defenders all have one sack apiece on the season.

Special Teams: