By The Numbers: West Virginia Mountaineers Football
James Franklin and Penn State are set to kick off the 2024 campaign with a trip to West Virginia to take on Neal Brown and the Mountaineers. The Nittany Lions will look to continue their historical dominance over West Virginia and secure their 50th win in the all-time series.
Happy Valley Insider takes a closer look at the Mountaineers by the numbers, ahead of Saturday's matchup.
Offense:
The Mountaineers offer an intriguing challenge for Tom Allen's defense, revolving around what was a potent running game a year ago. Quarterback Garrett Greene and a 1-2 punch of Jaheim White and CJ Donaldson at running back headlined that attack, which was fourth in college football and best among Power 5 programs with 228.9 rushing yards per game.
All three return to West Virginia in 2024 to form what could be one of the nation's top rushing attacks for a second consecutive year, bringing a combined 2,412 yards and 30 touchdowns from last season into the fall. West Virginia found success against the Nittany Lions last year on the ground, rushing for the second most yards by a Penn State opponent, with 146 yards, tied with Ole Miss and behind just Michigan.
The Mountaineers were one of the top offenses in the Big 12 behind that run game, finishing 38th in the nation with 31.5 points per game and were top 30 in total offense with 434.6 yards per game.
What West Virginia lacked, to an extent, last year was being effective in the passing game, coming in at 89th in the country in yards per game with 205.7. Greene had just two games with over 250 yards through the air and the Mountaineers receiving corps has several questions marks heading into the season.
Hudson Clement is the leading returning pass catcher after hauling in 22 catches for 480 yards and four scores. Fellow returning contributors Preston Fox (26 catches for 368 yards and two touchdowns), and Traylon Ray (18 catches for 321 yards and three touchdowns) will also factor into the rotation. Oklahoma State transfer Jaden Bray also enters the mix after having 30 catches for 382 yards and two scores for the Pokes a year ago.
Tight end Kole Taylor also returns as a reliable option for Greene, after having 35 catches for 444 yards and four touchdowns last season and will be an impact player for the Mountaineers this fall.
Defense:
Defensively, West Virginia was about middle of the pack, but did not have as much success as Garrett Greene and the offense. Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley orchestrated a unit that was 62nd in the country in scoring defense, surrendering 26.2 points per game, as well as 66th in total defense, allowing 380.8 yards per game.
The West Virginia secondary was susceptible at times a year ago, being 85th in passing defense, despite having All-American cornerback Beanie Bishop. While Bishop is now in the NFL, the secondary could be improved heading into 2024. Duquesne transfer Ayden Garnes and Northwestern transfer Garnett Hollis Jr. were brought in to help shore up the unit. Garnes had a 90.1 coverage grade a year ago, while Hollis Jr. was a solid contributor for the Wildcats under David Braun.
The Mountaineers were more stout against the run, finishing the year 46th in the country allowed 143.4 yards per game on the ground. The defensive front lost production, but have a trio of seniors in Sean Martin, Fatorma Mulnah and Eddie Vesterinen ready to replace the outgoing talent. The talented duo of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen will have the opportunity to test the new-look front this Saturday, however.
Special Teams:
The West Virginia special teams unit is headlined by a reliable placekicker in Michael Hayes, who was 17/21 on field goals and 46/46 on extra points. His field goal percentage of 81% was second-best in the Big 12 a year ago.
