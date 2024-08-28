James Franklin and Penn State are set to kick off the 2024 campaign with a trip to West Virginia to take on Neal Brown and the Mountaineers. The Nittany Lions will look to continue their historical dominance over West Virginia and secure their 50th win in the all-time series.

The Mountaineers offer an intriguing challenge for Tom Allen's defense, revolving around what was a potent running game a year ago. Quarterback Garrett Greene and a 1-2 punch of Jaheim White and CJ Donaldson at running back headlined that attack, which was fourth in college football and best among Power 5 programs with 228.9 rushing yards per game.

All three return to West Virginia in 2024 to form what could be one of the nation's top rushing attacks for a second consecutive year, bringing a combined 2,412 yards and 30 touchdowns from last season into the fall. West Virginia found success against the Nittany Lions last year on the ground, rushing for the second most yards by a Penn State opponent, with 146 yards, tied with Ole Miss and behind just Michigan.

The Mountaineers were one of the top offenses in the Big 12 behind that run game, finishing 38th in the nation with 31.5 points per game and were top 30 in total offense with 434.6 yards per game.

What West Virginia lacked, to an extent, last year was being effective in the passing game, coming in at 89th in the country in yards per game with 205.7. Greene had just two games with over 250 yards through the air and the Mountaineers receiving corps has several questions marks heading into the season.

Hudson Clement is the leading returning pass catcher after hauling in 22 catches for 480 yards and four scores. Fellow returning contributors Preston Fox (26 catches for 368 yards and two touchdowns), and Traylon Ray (18 catches for 321 yards and three touchdowns) will also factor into the rotation. Oklahoma State transfer Jaden Bray also enters the mix after having 30 catches for 382 yards and two scores for the Pokes a year ago.

Tight end Kole Taylor also returns as a reliable option for Greene, after having 35 catches for 444 yards and four touchdowns last season and will be an impact player for the Mountaineers this fall.