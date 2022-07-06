Cael Sanderson signs extension with Penn State

Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson has signed a contract extension with the university and will look to continue the Penn State wrestling dynasty. The news was first reported by Max Ralph of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and has been confirmed by multiple outlets. No details regarding the extension have yet to be reported or released.

Sanderson, 43, is set to enter his 13th season as Penn State's head coach after being hired by the university on April 17, 2009. During his time as the Nittany Lions' head coach, Sanderson has led the program to nine NCAA team titles as well as coaching 32 wrestlers to indiviudal titles.

This past season, the Nittany Lions had a perfect 17-0 season as a team, finishing second in the conference while producing four conference championships. They would go onto win the NCAA Team Championship with five NCAA champions.

MORE TO COME



