Carter Starocci vs. Parker Keckeisen Highlight Star-Studded All-Star Match
The matchups for the annual All-Star Match are set for Rec Hall, highlighted by several members of the Penn State Nittany Lions wrestling team.
Today, the final matches were announced, and they include Carter Starocci vs. Parker Keckeisen, two returning NCAA Champions.
Along with Starocci, Levi Haines, Shayne Van Ness, Tyler Kasak, Greg Kervliet, and Beau Bartlett will all be competing at the event.
Starocci's match was confirmed earlier today.
The Matchups
141: Beau Bartlett vs. Jesse Mendez (tOSU)
149: Shayne Van Ness vs. Ty Watters (WVU)
157: Tyler Kasak vs. Peyten Kellar (Univ. of Ohio)
165: Levi Haines vs. Rocco Welsh (tOSU)
184: Carter Starocci vs. Parker Keckeisen (UNI)
HWT: Greg Kerkvliet vs. Nick Feldman (tOSU)
Date, Time and Tickets
The All-Star Match will take place in Rec Hall at Penn State on Saturday, November 16 and will start at 7:00.
Tickets are still available here.
