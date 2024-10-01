PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XNEU1MUVIRFY0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVc0RTUxRUhEVjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Carter Starocci vs. Parker Keckeisen Highlight Star-Studded All-Star Match

Joey Klender • Happy Valley Insider
Wrestling Analyst
@KlenderJoey

The matchups for the annual All-Star Match are set for Rec Hall, highlighted by several members of the Penn State Nittany Lions wrestling team.

Today, the final matches were announced, and they include Carter Starocci vs. Parker Keckeisen, two returning NCAA Champions.

Along with Starocci, Levi Haines, Shayne Van Ness, Tyler Kasak, Greg Kervliet, and Beau Bartlett will all be competing at the event.

Starocci's match was confirmed earlier today.

The Matchups

141: Beau Bartlett vs. Jesse Mendez (tOSU)

149: Shayne Van Ness vs. Ty Watters (WVU)

157: Tyler Kasak vs. Peyten Kellar (Univ. of Ohio)

165: Levi Haines vs. Rocco Welsh (tOSU)

184: Carter Starocci vs. Parker Keckeisen (UNI)

HWT: Greg Kerkvliet vs. Nick Feldman (tOSU)

Date, Time and Tickets

The All-Star Match will take place in Rec Hall at Penn State on Saturday, November 16 and will start at 7:00.

Tickets are still available here.

