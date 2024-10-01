The matchups for the annual All-Star Match are set for Rec Hall, highlighted by several members of the Penn State Nittany Lions wrestling team.

Today, the final matches were announced, and they include Carter Starocci vs. Parker Keckeisen, two returning NCAA Champions.

Along with Starocci, Levi Haines, Shayne Van Ness, Tyler Kasak, Greg Kervliet, and Beau Bartlett will all be competing at the event.

Starocci's match was confirmed earlier today.