On Tuesday, CBS Sports released their preseason college football rankings - ranking each FBS school from No. 1 through No. 133. The CBS staff is quite high on the Nittany Lions.

CBS Sports ranked Penn State seventh in their rankings, only behind Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, LSU, Alabama, and USC in that order. The Nittany Lions' No. 7 spot is the same as CBS Sports's final ranking for the program last January.

Rounding out the top 10 behind Penn State are Florida State, Clemson, and Washington. Other Big Ten teams within the top 25 include Wisconsin and Iowa at No. 19 and No. 25, respectively. You can view CBS Sports's entire rankings 1-133 here.

The Nittany Lions are looking to follow up an 11-2 season last fall that saw the Nittany Lions win their first Rose Bowl since the 1995 Rose Bowl by defeating Utah 35-21. It was the fourth 11-win season under head coach James Franklin for the Nittany Lions.