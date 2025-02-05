Penn State hires Albany HC Greg Gattuso as Defensive Line Consultant

Gattuso is a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native and will join the program as a defensive line consultant and will work closely with new Defensive Coordinator Jim Knowles per Wyland's report.

Penn State Football has added another new face to the coaching staff this offseason, as Albany Head Coach Greg Gattuso has left his position to join his alma mater in a a consultant per Rodger Wyland of WNYT 13 (NBC News) .

Gattuso was previously the Head Coach for the Albany Great Danes over the past 11 seasons, where he compiled a record of 54–69 and made the FCS Playoffs twice in 2019 where they lost in the second round and again in 2023, where they lost in the semifinals to the eventual national champions in South Dakota State. In that same 2023 season, Gattuso was named CAA Coach of the Year, AFCA FCS Coach of the Year, FCS Football Central Coach of the Year, ECAC Coach of the Year, and was the runner up for the Eddie Robinson Award.

Prior to his time at Albany, he was with Randy Edsall at Maryland for three seasons, originally as the defensive line coach, but was quickly earned the title of Associate Head Coach to go along with that. During his time at Maryland, his defensive line unit ranked among the top in the ACC.

Gattusso would also spend six seasons with Pittsburgh where he was originally the tight ends coach in 2005 before moving over to defensive line in 2006 and eventually promoted to Associate Head Coach in 2008 and would hold that role until 2010. In those years, Gattusso turned the Panthers defensive line unit into a force and in his final two seasons with the program, they ranked among the top in the nation in terms of sacks.

Before that, he was the head coach of Duquesne, where he amassed a record of 97-32 and that included a 33-game winning streak. During that time, he won eight MAAC Titles and won the 2003 Mid-Major Division I-AA National Championship.

Before that, he spent some time as a high school assistant coach at both Center Township and Seton La-Salle, as he jumped right into coaching after four years playing for the Nittany Lions back in the early 1980's, where he was a two time All-East defensive lineman and a 1982 National Champion with the program.

Stay tuned right here for more on Greg Gattuso joining Penn State Football’s coaching staff right here on Happy Valley Insider!