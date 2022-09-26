News More News
Around Happy Valley: Updates from other Penn State sports

Sam Woloson
Staff Writer

Penn State football is off to an excellent 4-0 start this season, but how are other Penn State sports faring toward the end of September?


Cross Country:

The Nittany Lions cross country runners are off to a strong start to the season. Penn State hosted the Spiked Shoe Invitational on Sept. 9, with the women’s team placing second and the men’s team placing fourth.


Field Hockey:

After an early season loss to Louisville, No. 6 Penn State has been on a tear.

Now 8-1, the Nittany Lions have won seven straight games, including their first three Big Ten matchups.


Golf:

The men’s team finished 13th out of 14 teams at the Rod Myers Invitational, finishing +36 on the tournament.

The women’s team claimed first place out of 16 teams in the Nittany Lion Invitational. Seven Nittany Lions finished top 20 at the event.

Women’s Ice Hockey

No. 14 Penn State’s first series of the year produced two very different results against No. 3 Wisconsin.

The Nittany Lions won the first game 4-1, before being smashed 9-1 in the second game of the series. The team will travel to Canton, New York, to play Minnesota Duluth this Friday.


Men’s Soccer:

The defending Big Ten champions had a rocky start to the year, but have been playing much better lately.

The 4-2-2 Nittany Lions played very well against ranked teams last week, earning a 3-3 draw to No. 9 Maryland and a 1-0 victory over No. 15 Akron. The team will face Villanova on Wednesday.


Women’s Soccer:

The women’s team began Big Ten play this week, and it couldn’t have gone any better.

The No. 17 Nittany Lions topped No. 4 Rutgers 2-0, followed by blowing out Illinois 5-0. Penn State is sure to ascend into the polls after two statement wins.


Women’s Volleyball:

The retirement of legendary coach Russ Rose brought on a new era for the women’s volleyball team. So far, the success hasn’t changed.

Under new coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley, No. 9 Penn State began the year 12-0, before taking its first loss last week to Michigan.

