A 1-yard plunge from Clifford to start the fourth quarter made it 33-14 as the Lions failed to convert the two-point conversion. That would be the final score. As a fan I was happy just to get out of there with a solid albeit unspectacular win. Just didn't want anyone getting hurt. With the B1G conference starting in a week vs. Northwestern here (3:30PM EST start).

Kaytron Allen's 14-yard run gave the Lions a 21-14 at the half. Still the way the CMU was moving the ball at will with wide-open receivers running all over the place was hardly reassuring. Especially when the Chippewas came out and stuffed the Nittany Lions on the opening drive of the second half. A critical punt muff by Jordyn Williams was one of the turning points of the game. LBU's Curtis Jacobs recovered inside the 10. And within moments, Sean Clifford was hitting Brandon Strange for his second TD reception of the day. A blocked extra point had PSU up 27-14.

But when PSU stormed out to a quick 14-0 lead in the first quarter, sun-drenched fans in the first fall tilt at Beaver Stadium were expecting a drubbing reminiscent of the one fellow MAC squad Ohio got two weeks previously. Until the Chippewas sliced and diced a confused Nittany Lion secondary behind a non-existent pass rush. Suddenly the score was knotted at 14 with minutes remaining in the half. To say that the home faithful was antsy would be an understatement.

28-point favorites. Coming off arguably the biggest non-conference road win of James Franklin' tenure as PSU head coach. Central Michigan a one-win team. A middle-of-the-pack MAC squad with nothing to play for. This had a textbook "let-down game" feel to it.

-- Clifford completed 22 of 34 passes for 217 yards with three passing touchdowns. Ran for the previously-mentioned fourth-quarter score that essentially iced the game. He played error-free football again.

-- Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz made necessary halftime adjustments, pitching a second-half shutout. CMU piled up 363 yards of offense. Most of them in the first half. The Chippewas shot themselves in the foot with dropped passes, the muffed punt, costly penalties that wiped away two chances to score both in the third and fourth quarters and a quartet of turnovers. PSU' red zone defense buckled down when they had too.

-- After piling up video-game numbers in his first three college games, Nick Singleton looked pedestrian today: 12 carries for 42 yards. Half of those yards on one carry. Allen meanwhile was the more effective tailback: 13 carries for 111 yards with a touchdown. This freshman combo will be a difficult chore for any defense. Keyvonne Lee, who started the first three games, did not play. And lone Lawn Boy remnant Devyn Ford did next to nothing. The PSU rushing attack is clearly the Singleton and Allen show going forward.

-- Back-up QB Drew Allar may be the fan favorite. Everyone loves the backup quarterback at any level. But he struggled today in limited time: 2 of 5 for 20 yards with one costly sack that forced a longer field goal (which was unsuccessful). Over 100,000 clamored to see media phenom Chad Powers. His cult-like walk-on status fueled by classic ESPN marketing is pure genius.

-- Hopefully the upcoming conference schedule does not come down to the need for a key kick made. Jake Pinegar was so good in Alabama making everything. Including a key long FG. Today he missed a 38-yarder badly. And while one of his four extra points was blocked, it is still another miss. They should be automatic. Fans also clamor for left-footed Sander Sahaydak to take over. And he will likely start the home opener next year vs. West Virginia. His long field goal from south of Boalsburg sailed just wide. He has a powerful leg. Once he harnesses it he will be lethal. He will make a 60-yarder someday. Book it.

-- Barney Amor continues to be punting amour. Hard not to love this guy. Four punts for over a 44-yard average with deadly placement. He has a knack at trapping opponents inside their ten-yard line. A lost art in modern football.

-- In parting, the most critical factors today: PSU won and avoided injury. This team doesn't have the greatest depth at certain positions. The Wildcats roll into Happy Valley in a week. Northwestern is not a very good football team. But they are book smart. And respected coach Pat Fitzgerald is on the hot seat after a long-tenure in Evanston. Look for PSU to be a double-digit favorite. The Nittany Lions may gain a spot in the national polls. But I anticipate they will remain around the fourteen slot they entered today.