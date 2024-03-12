In preparation for spring practice, here at Happy Valley Insider, we have been previewing each position for the Nittany Lions. Next up in our previews, is one of Penn State's best position groups, the running backs.

Penn State's running backs last year had a solid season yet for many Nittany Lion fans it would've also fallen under the "disappointing" category.

After Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen totaled 2,201 yards and 24 touchdowns from scrimmage in 2022 as true freshmen, many believed an even bigger season was in store.

Ultimately, they fell short of those numbers, this time totaling 2,046 yards and 17 touchdowns from scrimmage. That being said, the Nittany Lions rushing attack much like the offense as a whole lacked explosiveness for most of the season. Kaytron Allen would match his freshman year average yards per carry of 5.2 yards while Nicholas Singleton saw his average fall from 6.8 to 4.4.

Now, with a new offensive coordinator in Andy Kotelnicki who is known for his creative play calling and exceptional ability to get the ball in his play makers hands, the Nittany Lions talented running back room could be ready to flourish in 2024.

Over the offseason, Penn State saw the departure of a pair of running backs who recorded carries last season in Trey Potts who left the program to chase his NFL aspirations while Tank Smith exhausted his eligibility.