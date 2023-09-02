Penn State Football Top 25 Countdown: No. 2 RB Nicholas Singleton
In our penultimate Penn State Football Top 25 Countdown article, we look at one of the top running backs in the entire country, and the second Penn State running back in our top 10, Nicholas Singleton.
What is there really to say about Singleton after his true freshman season at Penn State? The former top-50 prospect lived up to the hype in his first season in Happy Valley, rushing for 1,061 yards and 12 touchdowns and totaling just under 1,150 yards for this season.
Singleton had four games of 100+ rushing yards, including a 179-yard performance in his Beaver Stadium debut against Ohio and a 124-yard performance on the road against Auburn one week later. He would later add a 122-yard performance against Maryland and a 120-yard performance against Utah in the Rose Bowl to cap off his freshman season.
This season, Singleton enters the year as not just one of the best running backs in the Big Ten but one of the best running backs in the entire country. Alongside Kaytron Allen, Singleton will create arguably the best backfield duo in the entire country as well.
Overall, Singleton will be a crucial part of the Nittany Lions' offense this upcoming season. While we won't draw comparisons to Saquon Barkley, Singleton is surely in that tier of truly special tailbacks to wear the Blue and White over the last 30-40 years.
