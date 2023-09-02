In our penultimate Penn State Football Top 25 Countdown article, we look at one of the top running backs in the entire country, and the second Penn State running back in our top 10, Nicholas Singleton.

What is there really to say about Singleton after his true freshman season at Penn State? The former top-50 prospect lived up to the hype in his first season in Happy Valley, rushing for 1,061 yards and 12 touchdowns and totaling just under 1,150 yards for this season.

Singleton had four games of 100+ rushing yards, including a 179-yard performance in his Beaver Stadium debut against Ohio and a 124-yard performance on the road against Auburn one week later. He would later add a 122-yard performance against Maryland and a 120-yard performance against Utah in the Rose Bowl to cap off his freshman season.