The coaches are back out on the road Wednesday, venturing out into their areas and for the most part getting eyes on their priority 2023 targets.

Who do they feel good about getting a commitment from sooner than later? Who do they need to show a little "love" too in order to stay in the game? Who do they need to get eyes on to decide about potentially offering in the future? Where do they need to be seen in order to maintain relationships? The best recruiters this time of year have asked themselves those questions as they made their plans for January.

As a recruiting junkie, this is one of my favorite times of the year to track because you get to see who is pushing the right buttons. Recruitments really start to separate.



