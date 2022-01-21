 Coaches on the road 1/21: Hitting Ohio, New Jersey and more
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-21 13:34:48 -0600') }} football Edit

Coaches on the road 1/21: Hitting Ohio, New Jersey and more

Eric Lammers • NittanyNation
Recruiting Analyst

The Penn State Football staff is once again out on the road recruiting today for one last day of checking out recruits, before they make it back for the Junior Day and Hunter Nourzad's official visit this weekend....


Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}