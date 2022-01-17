Coaches on the road: PSU staff set to visit multiple linemen
The Penn State Football staff is back out on the road again today, but because of most schools being closed for the holiday, today isn't considered a big day for visits.
However today does provide a good opportunity for the staff to get out and visit transfers that they are targeting and the staff is doing just.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news