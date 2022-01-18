Coaches on the road Tuesday: Checking out multiple QB prospects

The Penn State Football staff is back out on the road again today in full force for the rest of the month as these next few weeks will involve a lot of area recruiting or underclassmen position recruiting.

So technically there won't be a lot of conversations being had between the coaching staff and prospects, but by the law of the land, that's not much more than saying hello. However the 2022 prospects and signees are all fair game. With that in mind, a lot of these coaches go into territories they are familiar with and have a path they always hit when they are on the road, schools they have to stop by, connections they have to maintain yearly.

Area recruiting also allows you to find out about younger prospects, build relationships in the school, gain some positive momentum. Now with that being said, let's take a look where each coach is headed today.