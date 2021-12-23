Penn State added to their No. 3 ranked recruiting class this past Monday morning when 2023 offensive lineman Joshua Miller announced his decision to join the Nittany Lions.

Miller out of Life Christian Academy (VA), became the fifth commitment for the Nittany Lions as they are once again out to a quick start with the 2023 class.

NittanyNation caught up with Life Christian Academy Associate Head Coach/Offensive Line Coach, William Massenburg following Miller's commitment to get his perspective on what Miller brings to the program on and off the field, what he needs to continue to work on as he prepares for the next level, and what makes Penn State an ideal fit.