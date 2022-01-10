COACHSPEAK: Andy Stefanelli talks 2023 commit Neeo Avery

Penn State reclaimed their spot as the No. 3 ranked recruiting class on New Year's Eve when 2023 Athlete Neeo Avery announced his decision to join the Nittany Lions.

Avery out of Our Lady of Good Counsel (MD), became the sixth commitment for the Nittany Lions as they put together another top ranked nationally class for the 2023 class.

NittanyNation caught up with Good Counsel Head Coach, Andy Stefanelli following Avery's commitment to get his perspective on what Avery will be bringing to Penn State on and off the field, what he can continue to work on as he prepares for the next level, and what makes Penn State an ideal fit.