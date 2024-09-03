Advertisement

Penn State Football Opponent First Look: Bowling Green Falcons

Happy Valley Insider takes a first look at Bowling Green ahead of Saturday's matchup against Penn State.

 • Dub Jellison
Penn State Intel Zone: Scouting Ahead -- USC Edition

Scouting ahead, taking a look at the USC Trojans after their week one win over No. 13 LSU.

 • Brad Kulp
Penn State Football PFF Grades / Snap Counts versus West Virginia

Here is a look at how Penn State Football graded out against West Virginia on Saturday, according to PFF.

 • Richie O'Leary
Penn State vs West Virginia: Position Grades

Handing out position grades from Penn State's 34-12 win over West Virginia.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Penn State Football opens Bowling Green game week as 29.5-point favorites

Here's the opening spread and over/under between Penn State Football and Bowling Green this weekend.

 • Richie O'Leary

Published Sep 3, 2024
COACHSPEAK: Appoquinimink HC Brian Timpson talks WR commit Jahsiear Rogers
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Penn State Football landed their commitment for the 2026 class when wide receiver commit Jahsiear Rogers announced his decision to verbally commit to the program following a visit to campus.

Happy Valley Insider decided to reach out to Appoquinimink High School Head Coach Brian Timpson to learn more about his game and what type of prospect Penn State is getting in Rogers.

HOW IS ROGERS ON THE FIELD?: "Jahsier is an explosive, freaky athletic wide receiver that can not only run routes with precision, but also has a huge catch radius and sticky hands. On top of that, he has that god given speed and athleticism that allows him to run and go get just about any ball while beating defensive back in man coverage."


