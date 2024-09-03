in other news
Penn State Football Opponent First Look: Bowling Green Falcons
Happy Valley Insider takes a first look at Bowling Green ahead of Saturday's matchup against Penn State.
Penn State Intel Zone: Scouting Ahead -- USC Edition
Scouting ahead, taking a look at the USC Trojans after their week one win over No. 13 LSU.
Penn State Football PFF Grades / Snap Counts versus West Virginia
Here is a look at how Penn State Football graded out against West Virginia on Saturday, according to PFF.
Penn State vs West Virginia: Position Grades
Handing out position grades from Penn State's 34-12 win over West Virginia.
Penn State Football opens Bowling Green game week as 29.5-point favorites
Here's the opening spread and over/under between Penn State Football and Bowling Green this weekend.
Penn State Football landed their commitment for the 2026 class when wide receiver commit Jahsiear Rogers announced his decision to verbally commit to the program following a visit to campus.
Happy Valley Insider decided to reach out to Appoquinimink High School Head Coach Brian Timpson to learn more about his game and what type of prospect Penn State is getting in Rogers.
HOW IS ROGERS ON THE FIELD?: "Jahsier is an explosive, freaky athletic wide receiver that can not only run routes with precision, but also has a huge catch radius and sticky hands. On top of that, he has that god given speed and athleticism that allows him to run and go get just about any ball while beating defensive back in man coverage."