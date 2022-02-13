COACHSPEAK: Bobby Eavenson Jr. talks 2023 commit Anthony Donkoh

No question the Penn State staff and in particular the offensive line have been on quite the recruiting hot streak lately. It really all got started when Anthony Donkoh got the ball rolling on January 28th.

Donkoh out of Lightridge HS (VA) at the time became commitment No. 7 for the Nittany Lions in the 2023 class. His commitment though would also set off a string of offensive line commitments for offensive line coach, Phil Trautwein and the Penn State staff.

NittanyNation caught up with Lightridge Head Coach, Bobby Eavenson Jr. following Donkoh's commitment to get his perspective on what Donkoh will be bringing to Penn State on and off the field, what he can continue to work on as he prepares for the next level, and what makes Penn State an ideal fit.