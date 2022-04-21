COACHSPEAK: Collin Drafts talks 2023 QB commit Marcus Stokes

It wasn't always exactly clear how the quarterback position would work out for the Penn State staff in the 2023 cycle. After taking Drew Allar and Beau Pribula in 2022, both highly rated and regarded in their own right, it was uncertain how Penn State would be able to attack the position in '23 because it was obvious their previous year's success would be used against them.

In January though they hosted Marcus Stokes, a six-foot-one gunslinger out of Nease HS (FL) and he left State College with an offer. It was Stokes first power 5 offer, but it was't going to be his last. Then Stokes would return to campus in April and because of the relationship he had built with the staff over the last few months, he would leave committed. Penn State had their quarterback.

Nittany Nation recently caught up with Stokes' head coach, Collin Drafts to learn more about the newest Penn State commit and trigger man.