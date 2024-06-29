Penn State Football landed a massive commitment recently and one of top prospects in both the state of Pennsylvania and the country in class of 2025 running back Jabree Coleman out of Imhotep Charter High School in Philadelphia, PA committed to the program.

Happy Valley Insider decided to reach out to one of his high school coaches in the program Director of Recruiting / Defensive Backs coach Yusuf Tribble to learn more about his game and what type of prospect Penn State is getting in Coleman.