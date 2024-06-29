Advertisement
COACHSPEAK: Imhotep Football Asst. Yusuf Tribble talks Jabree coleman

Richie O'Leary • Happy Valley Insider
@RivalsRichie

Penn State Football landed a massive commitment recently and one of top prospects in both the state of Pennsylvania and the country in class of 2025 running back Jabree Coleman out of Imhotep Charter High School in Philadelphia, PA committed to the program.

Happy Valley Insider decided to reach out to one of his high school coaches in the program Director of Recruiting / Defensive Backs coach Yusuf Tribble to learn more about his game and what type of prospect Penn State is getting in Coleman.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

HOW IS COLEMAN ON THE FIELD?: "Jabree is a worker on the field, always looking to find ways to better him and motivate his teammates. He’s not the loudest leader but our kids see him working and it rubs off on them."

