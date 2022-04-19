COACHSPEAK: John Kelley talks transfer commit Demeioun “Chop” Robinson

It has been no secret that Coach Franklin and his Penn State staff have been searching out ways to upgrade certain positions on their roster through the transfer portal. Much of their focus this off-season has been on offensive line help and players that can help their front seven on defense get after the quarterback.

They recently found what they were searching for in Demeioun “Chop” Robinson, the transfer edge player from Maryland that played his high school ball at Quince Orchard (MD). Robinson saw action in all 13 games this past fall for the Terrapins before ultimately deciding to enter the transfer portal this spring. Which led him to take one visit, that visit was to State College and there he saw enough to know, he wanted to stay in the Big Ten Conference and become a Nittany Lion.



Nittany Nation caught up with Robinson's former high school coach at Quince Orchard, John Kelley to get his take on what the Nittany Lions are getting. Quince Orchard is one of the more dominate programs in Maryland, having won the 4A state title this past season, as well as back in 2018; Robinson's sophomore season (they didn't play football his senior season due to COVID).