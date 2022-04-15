COACHSPEAK: John Mosco talks transfer commit Andrew Funk

Penn State Basketball landed its first and second transfer portal additions on Thursday within minutes of each other as Bucknell guard Andrew Funk and Drexel guard Camren Wynter committed to the program.

Now to learn more about Funk’s decision to transfer over from Bucknell, Nittany Nation caught up with his old high school head coach John Mosco of Archbishop Wood to get his perspective on what Funk will be bringing to Penn State on and off the court, what he can continue to work on as he prepares for his final season, and what makes Penn State an ideal fit.