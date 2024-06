Penn State Football landed a massive commitment recently and one of top prospects in the country in class of 2025 cornerback Daryus Dixson out of Mater Dei High School in California committed to the program.

Happy Valley Insider decided to reach out to his coaching staff at Mater Dei, but since they just hired a new coach recently, we decided to reach out to assistant coach James Griffin to learn more about his game and what type of prospect Penn State is getting in Dixson.