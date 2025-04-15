COACHSPEAK: Nazareth Area HC Tom Falzone talks 2026 QB Peyton Falzone

Happy Valley Insider decided to reach out to Nazareth Area School Head Coach and Peyton's father, Tom Falzone to learn more about his game and what type of prospect Penn State is getting in his son.

HOW IS FALZONE ON THE FIELD?: "Peyton is a fierce competitor who always given 100% effort. He is ultra competitive but he has a very calm demeanor when the bullets are flying. I think that is a great attribute to have as a QB. Peyton started as a sophomore on our District Championship team. It was great watching his confidence grow each week. I remember falling behind in that title game with about three minutes left. His comment to me was, “they left us too much time, Dad!”. Peyton was right because he was able to lead us down the field and we retook the lead which lead us to the huge victory.

We graduated 31 seniors from that championship team and only returned three starters for Peyton’s junior year. We lost all five linemen so we knew it was going to be a more challenging season. I feel his confidence and leadership kept us competitive in every game. He was able to use his athleticism to extend plays throughout the year and came up with some really clutch moments for the team.

Lastly, I feel it has been a huge advantage being a coach’s kid. He has literally grown up on the sideline. He has been watching me break down film at home his entire life. He has a high football IQ and we hope that will help him at the next level."