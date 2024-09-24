Advertisement
Published Sep 24, 2024
COACHSPEAK: New Hampton Prep HC Andrew Gale talks 2025 G Mason Blackwood
Richie O'Leary
Penn State Basketball landed their second commitment for the 2025 class when Rivals150 guard / wing Mason Blackwood recently announced his decision to verbally commit to the program.

Happy Valley Insider decided to reach out to New Hampton Prep School Head Coach Andrew Gale to learn more about his game and what type of prospect Penn State is getting in Blackwood.

HOW IS BLACKWOOD ON THE COURT?: "Mason is a competitor and will do whatever it takes to win. He plays with an intensity on both ends of the floor. He has grown into a leader on the team."

