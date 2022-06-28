 COACHSPEAK: Penn State getting a super talented DL in Tyriq Blanding
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-28 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

COACHSPEAK: Penn State getting a super talented DL in Tyriq Blanding

The Nittany Nation Staff
PennState.Rivals.com

Penn State recently landed one of New York's top prospects in the 2023 recruiting cycle as defensive tackle Tyriq Blanding made his decision to commit to the Nittany Lions following an official visit to campus.

Not too long after the commitment, Nittany Nation spoke with Blanding's head coach in Jason Brown, who broke down what Penn State is getting in the defensive lineman both on the field, off the field and why State College is the best fit for him.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}