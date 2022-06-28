COACHSPEAK: Penn State getting a super talented DL in Tyriq Blanding

Penn State recently landed one of New York's top prospects in the 2023 recruiting cycle as defensive tackle Tyriq Blanding made his decision to commit to the Nittany Lions following an official visit to campus.

Not too long after the commitment, Nittany Nation spoke with Blanding's head coach in Jason Brown, who broke down what Penn State is getting in the defensive lineman both on the field, off the field and why State College is the best fit for him.