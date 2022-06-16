COACHSPEAK: PSU getting 'natural pass catcher' in 2023 WR Yazeed Haynes

 COACHSPEAK: Penn State getting a 'natural pass catcher' in 2023 WR Yazeed Haynes
Penn State recently received a verbal commitment from one of Pennsylvania's top wide receiver recruit as the 6-foot-1, 170-pound wideout Yazeed Haynes committed to the program.

Rivals spoke with Haynes’s head coach in Dick Beck, who broke down what the Nittany Lions are getting in the youngster on and off the field, why he thinks the program is an ideal fit, and a few pieces of his skill set he can add to possibly change positions at the next level.

