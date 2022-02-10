COACHSPEAK: Steven O'Neil talks 2023 commit J'Ven Williams

Penn State and Offensive Line Coach, Phil Trautwein kept the good times rolling over the weekend when in-state four star offensive lineman J'Ven Williams committed to the Nittany Lions.

Williams out of Wyomissing Area (PA), became commitment No. 8 for the Nittany Lions as they put together another top ranked class nationally for the 2023 class, currently sitting 3rd.

NittanyNation caught up with Wyomissing Area Offensive Line Coach, Steven O'Neil following J'ven's commitment to get his perspective on what J'ven will be bringing to Penn State on and off the field, what he can continue to work on as he prepares for the next level, and what makes Penn State an ideal fit.