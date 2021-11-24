COMMIT: 2023 G Braeden Shrewsberry commits to Penn State Basketball

Penn State Basketball has landed their first verbal commitment in the class of 2023 today as guard Braeden Shrewsberry has announced his decision to verbally commit to the program.
Now the name might sound pretty to familiar to some as he is the son of current head coach Micah Shrewsberry.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pound guard recruit chose the Nittany Lions over other offers from the likes of George Washington, St. Joseph's and Xavier. He was also drawing interest from Butler and others.
Shrewsberry is currently unranked as a prospect in the class of 2023, but that should change shortly as he is expected to be named a three-star shortly.
Stay tuned for more on Shrewsberry's decision and other Penn State Basketball news on The Lions Den forum linked below.