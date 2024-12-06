Commit Breakdown: TE Andrew Olesh

Happy Valley Insider breaks down the Nittany Lions' latest commit, taking a look at his recruitment, fit in the program, and offers a scouting report.

Penn State on Friday pulled off a massive recruiting win by landing highly athletic four-star tight end Andrew Olesh. The Nittany Lions flipped the Southern Lehigh (PA) standout over the Michigan Wolverines while also fending off the Oregon Ducks.

The Nittany Lions landing Olesh was a long time coming. Before the 6-foot-5, 215-pound tight end emerged as a national prospect this past offseason, the Lehigh Valley native was a frequent visitor on campus throughout 2023. In January, the Nittany Lions finally extended an offer to Olesh.

Early on, it appeared as though the Nittany Lions would be the favorite to land the four-star prospect. However, as the spring progressed his recruitment became a national one and the Nittany Lions' momentum would taper off. He would eventually take official visits to Alabama, Florida, Penn State, and Michigan before choosing to commit to the Wolverines in July.

James Franklin and Ty Howle would not be discouraged, however, and continued to make Olesh a priority heading into the fall. They would get the four-star prospect on campus in November for an unofficial visit but he would also make trips to Notre Dame, Oregon, and back to Michigan.

Leading up to Friday's announcement, it was still unclear where Olesh would ultimately land but when the clock struck 3:00 p.m. on Friday, his final decision was made, he was staying home and being a Nittany Lion.