Commit Breakdown: TE Brian Kortovich

Happy Valley Insider takes a look below at what Kortovich brings to the Nittany Lions.

Penn State Football on Tuesday added another tight end to their 2025 recruiting class in the form of Ohio three-star prospect Brian Kortovich .

The Nittany Lions have had their eyes on Kortovich since the summer when he camped for the coaching staff and put together an impressive performance. While at the time it wasn't enough to earn an offer, the Nittany Lions remained in contact with Kortovich over the ensuing months and kept close tabs on his development.

As this fall progressed, Penn State slowly began to increase their discussions with Kortovich and ultimately hosted him for an official visit last weekend for their regular season finale against Maryland.

While Kortovich never reported a scholarship offer from the Nittany Lions, it's safe to assume that the offer came in the last few days for the Cleveland, Ohio native. Once receiving the offer, it was only a matter of time before the three-star tight end committed to the Nittany Lions.

In his recruitment, he also held offers from Akron, Brown, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, James Madison, Kent State, Lafayette, and Northwestern.