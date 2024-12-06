Commit Breakdown: WR Jerquaden Guilford

The second commitment of Friday afternoon for Penn State came in the form of 2026 wide receiver Jerquaden Guilford. The Nittany Lions landed the Fort Wayne (IN) wide receiver over programs such as Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, and over a dozen others.

Happy Valley Insider breaks down the Nittany Lions' latest commit, taking a look at his recruitment, fit in the program, and offers a scouting report.

Guilford's recruitment has generally been a quiet one so for some Penn State fans this one may have sneaked up on them.

Guilford first emerged on the radar as a potential receiver to watch this past summer when he attended a series of camps including at Ohio State and Penn State. After impressing at both camps, he picked up offers from both the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions. Schools such as Pittsburgh, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, Michigan State, and Wisconsin would soon follow in the weeks and months afterward.

However, Guilford would be able to generate strong relationships with Penn Stae's coaching staff including wide receivers coach Marques Hagans over the last several months. As the fall progressed, it was becoming clearer and clearer that the Nittany Lions were positioning themselves very well in this recruitment.

Ahead of him returning to Penn State for their season finale against Maryland, Happy Valley Insider began to hear that the Northrop standout could be close to making a decision, submitting FutureCasts in favor of the 6-foot-2 wide receiver. Now, less than a week after his visit, Guilford becomes the third wide receiver commitment in the 2026 recruiting class for the Nittany Lions. He joins Delaware's Jahsiear Rodges, another wide receiver who experienced a quick accent this fall as well as Maryland standout Lavar Keys.