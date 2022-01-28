 NittanyNation - Commitment breakdown: OL Anthony Donkoh commits to Penn State
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-28 15:30:28 -0600') }} football Edit

Commitment breakdown: OL Anthony Donkoh commits to Penn State

Anthony Donkoh
Anthony Donkoh (Courtesy Anthony Donkoh)
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the East Coast Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from SC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

It wouldn't be surprising if most Penn State fans are unfamiliar with Anthony Donkoh. The Aldie (Va.) Lightridge offensive lineman hasn't garnered many headlines and he holds just five offers. Virginia Tech, one of the schools hosted Donkoh for a game last season and Penn State got him on campus earlier this month.

Donkoh's experience in Happy Valley with his parents blew them away. The family atmosphere, focus on academics, and conversations with the coaching staff made Donkoh feel comfortable enough to end his recruitment and announce his commitment to Penn State.

*****

CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State | JUCO

CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board

RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info for 2022 series

*****

WHAT THE NITTANY LIONS ARE GETTING...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}