Commitment breakdown: Penn State flips Michigan TE commit Andrew Rappleyea

Four-star tight end Andrew Rappleyea grew up watching former Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth playing in high school and now the Milton (Mass.) Milton Academy star is following in his footsteps. Rappleyea, who had committed to Michigan in mid-January, flipped his commitment Penn State after visiting the State College campus a couple weeks ago.

WHAT THE NITTANY LIONS ARE GETTING

Rappleyea is a very athletic and well-rounded tight end that should be able to contribute to an offense in a variety of ways. He has shown the ability to stretch the field and simply outrun linebackers in the open field. He uses his length to his advantage as a pass catcher, showing the ability to catch the ball away from his body and box out defenders. Rappleyea isn't a high end route runner but he should be able to improve in this area with coaching at the next level. He is a willing and technically sound blocker that can line up with his hand in the ground or standing up. Rappleyea will need to get much stronger and fill out his frame at the next level before he can be counted on in this area.

WHY IT'S BIG FOR THE NITTANY LIONS