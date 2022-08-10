Commitment breakdown: Penn State lands speedy WR Carmelo Taylor

Speed is what makes Taylor a special prospect. Taylor posted a 21.34-second 200-meter and a 10.56-second 100-meter this spring. Both are top three times in Virginia this year. That speed translates to the field and it's easy to see on film. Taylor makes a habit of leaving defenders in the dust and it's impressive to see how tough his is as a runner. Despite weighing in the 170-pound range, Taylor has good playing strength and most of the time it takes more than one defender to get him on the ground. He shows good vision to find running lanes and get into the open field. Taylor's explosiveness really kicks in when he has the ball in his hands and he can see daylight. Look for Taylor to become a more well-rounded receiver at the next level as he sharpens his route running skills and adds strength so he can deal with the physicality of college football.