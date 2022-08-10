Commitment breakdown: Penn State lands speedy WR Carmelo Taylor
After taking visits to Virginia Tech, South Carolina, and others in this spring, Roanoke (Va.) Patrick Henry star receiver Carmelo Taylor announced his commitment to Penn State. The speedy pass catcher is Penn State's first receiver commitment in this cycle.
WHAT THE NITTANY LIONS ARE GETTING...
Speed is what makes Taylor a special prospect. Taylor posted a 21.34-second 200-meter and a 10.56-second 100-meter this spring. Both are top three times in Virginia this year. That speed translates to the field and it's easy to see on film. Taylor makes a habit of leaving defenders in the dust and it's impressive to see how tough his is as a runner. Despite weighing in the 170-pound range, Taylor has good playing strength and most of the time it takes more than one defender to get him on the ground. He shows good vision to find running lanes and get into the open field. Taylor's explosiveness really kicks in when he has the ball in his hands and he can see daylight. Look for Taylor to become a more well-rounded receiver at the next level as he sharpens his route running skills and adds strength so he can deal with the physicality of college football.
WHY IT'S BIG FOR PENN STATE...
Taylor is the only player listed as a receiver in Penn State's 2023 class but don't be surprised if that's where Ejani Shakir ends up as well. Penn State's receiver room is already pretty talented but adding Taylor to the mix ensures the offense will still have somebody that can run by pretty much anybody the defense rolls onto the field.