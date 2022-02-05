Commitment breakdown: Rivals250 OL Jven Williams stays home, commits to PSU
Rivals250 OL Jven Williams burst onto the scene this past fall and his offer sheet quickly grew to more than 20. The Wyomissing, Pa. star picked up his first offer from Pittsburgh but, after visits to close to half a dozen schools, Williams decided Penn State was the place for him.
Williams is one of the most athletic offensive linemen in the 2023 class and an elite run blocker. Coming from a run-heavy high school offense, Williams does a great job of engaging with the defensive linemen, playing with correct pad level, driving his feet, and turning his defender. He quickly gets around to the outside and second level when pulling and can be seen making key blocks down field for the ball carrier many times through a game. Williams doesn't have much experience as a pass blocker but has displayed all of the physical tools need to excel in this area.
The Nittany Lions are hard at work trying to build one of the best offensive line hauls in the 2023 class. It starts with Alex Birchmeier, a Rivals100 prospect, and now Williams to go with three-stars Joshua Miller and Anthony Donkoh. Recruiting talent along the offensive line has been and continues to be major priority for Penn State as they try to solidify an offense that is on the upswing after signing an excellent 2022 recruiting class that featured major pieces to Penn State's future. Quarterback heir-apparent Drew Allar along with highly rated running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen should be really excited about the linemen that will be blocking for them in the future.