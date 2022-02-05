Commitment breakdown: Rivals250 OL Jven Williams stays home, commits to PSU

Rivals250 OL Jven Williams burst onto the scene this past fall and his offer sheet quickly grew to more than 20. The Wyomissing, Pa. star picked up his first offer from Pittsburgh but, after visits to close to half a dozen schools, Williams decided Penn State was the place for him.

WHAT THE NITTANY LIONS ARE GETTING

Williams is one of the most athletic offensive linemen in the 2023 class and an elite run blocker. Coming from a run-heavy high school offense, Williams does a great job of engaging with the defensive linemen, playing with correct pad level, driving his feet, and turning his defender. He quickly gets around to the outside and second level when pulling and can be seen making key blocks down field for the ball carrier many times through a game. Williams doesn't have much experience as a pass blocker but has displayed all of the physical tools need to excel in this area.

WHY IT'S BIG FOR PENN STATE