"That's not surprising the type of guy he is,” coach Guy Gadowsky said. “He brings consistent effort and consistent performance. Whether he's scoring or not, his attitude, his defensive play, his play without the puck, his leadership, it's very consistent and it's been that way from day one.”

The spotlight has been shined on guys like Ture Linden and Kevin Wall, but one guy that has flown under the radar since he came to Happy Valley in 2019 is senior forward Connor McMenamin. The Collegeville, Pennsylvania, native played his 100th career game this past Saturday against the Wisconsin Badgers.

Penn State men’s hockey is currently undefeated. The Nittany Lions play host to No. 1 Michigan this weekend at Pegula Ice Arena. It is going to be a star-studded affair and Penn State will need its big players to step up.

McMenamin was a freshman when Penn State won the Big Ten Regular Season in 2020, and has been a crucial part of the cultural shift.

“He's a guy that you can count on. It's part of his personality, his leadership,” Gadowsky said. “He's a big part of everything this program does.”

In his freshman season he had 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 32 games, but then took a huge offensive step in his sophomore season, grabbing 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in just 22 games. Just eight games into this season he has seven points, putting him on pace for 35 points.

“My freshman year I came in and it was really good. I got really lucky with that.” McMenamin said.

His full offensive progression is not represented on the score sheet as his shots per game have significantly increased each season.

His freshman year he took 45 shots through 33 games and by his sophomore season he had 64 shots in 22 games. Last season in 38 games he recorded 96 shots. This season, he has 20 shots in eight games and is on pace for 95 shots.

McMenamin scores when it matters. Of his 18 goals, eight have been game-winning goals, including the overtime winner in Game 2 of the St. Thomas series.

“I really haven't tried to change anything, just getting better,” McMenamin said. “I've always liked to be a 200-foot player.”

McMenamin is making every game count and is hoping to build off of this milestone for the rest of the season.