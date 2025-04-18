Coveted Transfer Portal Wide Receiver Trebor Pena Visiting Penn State Today

Earlier this week, Syracuse wide receiver Trebor Pena entered the transfer portal and immediately became the top wide receiver available. Sources have confirmed to Rivals and Happy Valley Insider that Pena is now set to visit Penn State on Friday.

There is no denying what the biggest need on Penn State's roster has been the past two seasons - wide receiver. Even as the Nittany Lions prepare to enter the 2025 season as a National Championship favorite, questions remain at the receiver position. Due to this, the team was always going to look to be active in the spring transfer portal wide receiver market.

Pena is coming off a very productive season in the ACC for a Syracuse team that went 10-3 last season. Pena caught 84 passes for 941 yards and 9 touchdowns while averaging 11.2 yards per reception in 2024. Some of this was a product of Syracuse being the country's most pass-happy offense, as his average yard per route was less than 2 yards, but that does not take away from Pena's skill set as a wide receiver.

A native of Ocean Township, New Jersey, Pena has a relationship with Penn State's newly appointed recruiting coordinator, Naz Oliver, who is also a New Jersey guy. In addition to Penn State, Miami has also been involved with Pena since he entered the transfer portal.

Primarily a slot receiver, Pena would immediately become a starter at the position for Penn State. This would likely solidify previous transfer portal additions Kyron Hudson and Devonte Ross as the starting receivers on the outside.

Wherever Pena plays this fall, he will be a redshirt senior. This would put Pena in the same eligibility boat as the previously mentioned winter transfer portal additions of Hudson and Ross, who will both have just one season at Penn State.